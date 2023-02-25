Bird Flu Situation 'Worrying', Says WHO After Girl's Death In Cambodia

Global concern has been generated by the recent avian flu outbreak.

After the country's first confirmed human case of avian flu in nine years claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, the World Health Organization has begun collaborating with the Cambodian government on this issue.

According to the BBC, the girl was from the rural Prey Veng province, and she was diagnosed with the H5N1 virus on Wednesday. She had fallen ill a week earlier with a high fever, cough, and sore throat. Her father had also tested positive, and 11 others had been tested. As per Cambodian authorities, it was the first known human infection of the H5N1 strain in Cambodia since 2014.

Describing the situation as "worrying" due to the recent rise in cases in birds and mammals, Dr. Sylvie Briand, the director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention, told reporters in a virtual briefing that WHO was reviewing its global risk assessment in light of the recent developments.

"The global H5N1 situation is worrying given the wide spread of the virus in birds around the world and the increasing reports of cases in mammals including humans," Briand said. "WHO takes the risk from this virus seriously and urges heightened vigilance from all countries."

The WHO stated at a virtual press conference on February 8 that it considered the risk of H5N1 bird flu to humans to be minimal, despite its director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying that the recent spread to mammals has to be properly monitored.

"Since H5N1 first emerged in 1996, we have only seen rare and non-sustained transmission of H5N1 to and between humans. But we cannot assume that will remain the case, and we must prepare for any change in the status quo," he said.

