"Bharat's First": Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video Of Hyperloop Test Track

Union Railway Minister shared a video on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) on December 5, showing the completion of a 410-meter Hyperloop test track, signalling significant progress in India's high-speed transportation ambitions.

The test track, located at IIT Madras' Discovery Campus in Thaiyur, is an outcome of a collaborative effort between Indian Railways, IIT-Madras' Avishkar Hyperloop team, and TuTr Hyperloop, a startup incubated at the institute.

The Union Minister captioned the post as "Bharat's first Hyperloop test track (410 meters) completed."

In his post, the minister lauded the team for their groundbreaking work, expressing optimism about India's potential to realise the futuristic Hyperloop technology soon.

"Thumbs up to Team Railways, IIT-Madras' Avishkar Hyperloop team and TuTr (incubated startup)."

Watch the video here:

As per a release The Hyperloop team's central objective is the advancement and commercialisation of Hyperloop technologies for high-speed, affordable, reliable and sustainable transportation. India's Ministry of Railways is a key partner to this Hyperloop technology development initiative at IIT Madras.

The 410-meter Hyperloop test track at IIT Madras's Discovery Campus in Thaiyur was the maiden run at a speed of 100 km/h. now the Tests will proceed on the longer track and will make their way to speeds of about 600 km/h from there.

In case things go right, Hyperloop technology could change how cities move, potentially supplementing or complementing India's own Metro Rail system and changing the transit landscape of this country.