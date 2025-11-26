"Better Prices, Faster Support": Indian Founder Compares Chinese And Indian Vendors

An Indian entrepreneur sparked a debate by praising Chinese vendors for their discipline and speed, stating they're more focused and responsive compared to Indian counterparts. Chanakya Shah, co-founder of Up and Run, shared his experience, saying Chinese vendors reply instantly, offer better prices, and are serious about business. In contrast, Shah noted that Indian suppliers often lag in response times, and the process can be laborious.

"Chinese vendors are quick, disciplined and serious about business. You message them any time or day and they reply in seconds. That attitude gives them a big edge over people who aren't "go-getters". You get better prices, faster support, and they actually want to work with you. In India, it's usually the opposite. Replies are slow, sometimes you get no reply at all, and there are too many sketchy listings. If this improves, it'll help a lot of founders and take us closer to a truly self-reliant India," his tweet read.

You get better prices, faster support, and they actually want to work with you.… pic.twitter.com/wAAVIOxrkd — Chanakya (@ChanakyaShah) November 25, 2025

This post sparked a significant debate online regarding the differences in approach between vendors from the two countries. One user wrote, "We deal with suppliers in china and we are not a big player but still the response we get is amazing … we deal with Indian suppliers and it is the opposite. The amount of chasing to achieve even a simple outcome is laborious."

Another commented, "So true! While we're of course behind China in terms of tech, we're also behind them in terms of attitude and mindset. No client is too small for them and they're always hustling to close the deal. Inspiring to say the least."

A third user added, "Yes true, India vendor act like multitasker so they don't focus. But not quick like chinese."

