'Better Be Espresso Martini': Canadian Rapper Drake's Toronto Home Hit By Floods

Canadian rapper Drake recently had to wade through unexpected waters due to the massive rain storms that hit Toronto. He posted a video of muddy floodwaters in his house on his Instagram story and jokingly wrote, "This better be Espresso Martini."

In the clip, a man is seen trying to close the doors as the flood water rushes through the room and begins to accumulate. Further, Drake pans the camera to show his feet, which are submerged up to his mid-calf. The 37-year-old is also seen holding a broom to clear the muddy water.

Drake's mansion looks to have been flooded via his IG Story 😲 pic.twitter.com/uzHnExgToB — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) July 16, 2024

In 2020, the Grammy award winner shared a glimpse of his 50,000 square-foot Toronto mansion, known as "The Embassy," when it was featured in Architectural Digest. He told the outlet at that time, "Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

It is designed by Ferris Rafauli and includes a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight perched above an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court. A custom concert grand piano, 44-foot ceilings, and a chandelier that was first created in 1963 to adorn the Metropolitan Opera in New York City are some of the other features of the great room. With over 20,000 hand-cut Swarovski crystal pieces, it's the second-largest installation of its sort worldwide. The musician claimed that his bedroom is his favourite space in his house, despite all of the opulent furnishings and finishes.

Meanwhile, torrential rain on Tuesday triggered flash flooding in parts of Canada's financial centre, causing power outages, disrupting traffic and forcing airlines to curtail service, according to the news agency Reuters. The local power distribution company Toronto Hydro said that around 1.23 lakh customers were without water around 3 pm. They added that the outages were caused by flooding at a transmission station. The rains stopped around midday, and Environment Canada forecast partly cloudy skies for the rest of Tuesday. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow in a televised briefing said emergency services were not affected by the flooding, but there was some water in parts of the City Hall.