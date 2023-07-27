Berkeley Professor Reveals How He Accidentally Walked Into A Set Of 'Oppenheimer'

He shared a picture that featured vintage cars.

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film 'Oppenheimer' has captivated audiences across the world since its global release on Friday. Fans have been thronging the cinema halls and hailing the movie as a ''masterpiece'' for its inventive storytelling and nuanced performances. The internet has also been buzzing with fascinating posts and tweets related to the film. One such tweet by a Berkeley professor has left the internet amused.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Gasper Begus, an Assistant Professor at the Department of Linguistics at UC Berkeley, mentioned how he unknowingly walked onto the set of the movie and thought it was a ''fashion show''.

He wrote, ''I was innocently walking on campus one day when I see a bunch of cool cars and a few people dressed in the 40s clothes. I thought a cool student group has a fashion show or something (Berkeley has awesome student groups).”

He added, ''Until someone starts yelling at me that I should get out of the way. Turns out I was in the middle of the @OppenheimerFilm movie scene,'' and shared a picture that featured vintage cars.

See the tweet here:

I was innocently walking on campus one day when I see a bunch of cool cars and a few people dressed in the 40s clothes.



I thought a cool student group has a fashion show or something (Berkeley has awesome student groups)



Until someone starts yelling at me that I should get out… pic.twitter.com/pLSG0CjauC — Gašper Beguš (@begusgasper) July 25, 2023

Since being shared, the post has gone viral, attracting a lot of amused responses from Twitter users. A user suggested that more such movies should be made on scientists as campuses are an incredible backdrop.

“I was wondering if they shot the film at the universities, they said they were at. That's so cool!” wrote a user.

“They should make more films about scientists. campuses are incredible backdrops & science is dope," another wrote.

A third commented, “I had similar experiences when they filmed a Transformer sequel in Downtown Detroit. Also, I walked through the set of the Harold and Kumar xmas movie completely unaware until I saw cameras.” A fourth joked, ''Maybe if I wore more vintage clothes, the director wouldn't have noticed me and I'd be in the movie today!''

The film features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek, among many others.