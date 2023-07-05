Bengaluru Woman Makes 'Kimchi' For Tenant As Small Welcome Gift, Internet Impressed

Ms Bist's kind gesture is winning hearts on the internet.

A Bengaluru woman named Sanskriti Bist decided to give her tenant a small welcome gift by preparing 1 kg of Kimchi, a Korean side dish. Kimchi is a Korean side dish consisting of salted and fermented vegetables. Ms Bist's kind gesture is winning hearts on the internet.

In her post, Ms Bist wrote, "I made a 1kg batch of kimchi and stored it in the fridge for my tenant before subletting my apartment to him. (Is there a best landlord award I can apply for)."

At a time when Bengaluru landlords have been facing criticism for demanding tenants' exorbitant rents, their LinkedIn profiles, board marks and even an IIT and IIMs degree, this post definitely is a game-changer.

See her post here:

I made a 1kg batch of kimchi and stored it in the fridge for my tenant before subletting my apartment to him.



(Is there a best landlord award I can apply for) pic.twitter.com/xsjjthKkJJ — Squibsters (@squibsters) July 5, 2023

Since being posted, the tweet has received nearly 25,000 views and several comments. Internet appreciated the woman's heartwarming gesture.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Cutest gesture."

Another user wrote, "Find me a landlord like this pls."

A section of users asked Ms Bist "What if they don't like Kimchi?", to which Ms Bist responded, "Haha, he told me he did in passing, so I made it as a small welcome gift."

"Level God," another user wrote.

Earlier, another Bengaluru landlord's generous actions stunned the internet. A tenant named Pawan Gupta raised $10K from his landlord for his startup - Betterhalf.

The landlord has invested $10,000 in the first marriage super app driven by AI for singles. In the WhatsApp chat, the landlord writes, "I'm investing in you, honestly." He adds, "All the best and hope you reach the greatest of heights." Responding to the landlord, Mr Gupta wrote, "Thank you, Sushil." In a follow-up message, the landlord mentioned that he has invested $10,000 in Betterhalf's startup.