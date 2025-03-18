Rs 1.5 Lakh Salary But "Struggling" In Bengaluru. Techie's Post Is Viral

These days, it's not just those living paycheck to paycheck who are feeling the financial strain. Even people with stable salaries can find themselves struggling to make ends meet due to the rising costs of living, increasing familial responsibilities, and other financial pressures. Recently, a Bengaluru techie shared his story on the Indian Workplace subreddit, revealing the harsh reality behind his seemingly comfortable life.

Despite earning a decent Rs 1.5 lakh per month, he confessed that life in the metro feels "fragile" and lacks stability. In a candid post titled "Why does life in a metro feel so fragile?", he shared his fears that losing his job would quickly deplete his savings.

"I'm a 26M living in Bangalore with my to be wife 26F. I earn about 1.5 L per month and have my family and an EMI to take care of in my hometown. I save up some money each month, let's say about 30-40k," he wrote.

See the post here:

As he reminisced about his childhood dreams, he recalled envisioning a vibrant life in Bengaluru. The prospect of earning a handsome income, nurturing a loving relationship, and soaking in the city's infectious energy had captivated his imagination. However, now that he's living that reality, he described the feeling as precarious as a "fragile pot of flower."

Despite earning a substantial income, he's left with only Rs 30,000-40,000 in monthly savings after supporting his family and paying loans. The weight of his parents' dependence on him, coupled with Bengaluru's soaring cost of living, has eclipsed his aspirations and eroded the promise of a comfortable life.

His post struck a chord with numerous young professionals, sparking a broader discussion about the harsh realities of urban living, financial insecurity, and the true cost of chasing one's dreams.

One user wrote, "Income isn't wealth. It's a sad realisation. The only people who get to be secure have generational wealth. Everyone else gets to face the heat."

Another commented, "Welcome to adult life. Constant anxiety and Money worries are the norm."

A third said, "I get you man. See if you can access other source of income, like your wife can take up a job, or you can start another business, etc. I know these things can be hard, but then in today's time no one should be dependent on one income source."