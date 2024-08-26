Bengaluru Man Bumps Into Nikhil Kamath At Cubbon Park: ''10/10 Sunday Morning''

Mr Kamath also shared glimpses from the mushroom walk

In a chance encounter that turned an ordinary Sunday morning into an extraordinary one, Bengaluru residents stumbled upon a surprise guest at Cubbon Park's mushroom walk - none other than Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha. Aymen Aslam, founder of Klick Consulting, was one of the lucky few who met Mr Kamath and shared his experience in a post on X. Mr Aslam said that he was having a rough week when his girlfriend convinced him to join a "mushroom walk" at Cubbon Park. Expecting a dull afternoon, he was thrilled to discover that Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, had also joined the group.

"Hung out with Nikhil Kamath today. My girlfriend dragged me to this thing called a “mushroom walk” in Cubbon Park. Guess who also joined in? Yes, Nikhil Kamath. 10/10 Sunday morning," Mr Aslam wrote and shared a photo that shows him posing with Mr Kamath.

See the post here:

Hung out with Nikhil Kamath today ☺️



Fr



I was having a shit week. My gf dragged me to this thing called a “mushroom walk” in Cubbon park.



Guess who also joined in?



Yes, @nikhilkamathcio . Doesn't get more @peakbengaluru than this. 10/10 Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/7vZbbF1d2g — Aymen Aslam 👨🏽‍💻 (@aymensays) August 25, 2024

In a follow-up post, Mr Aslam described him as "super nonchalant" who opted for a low-key appearance at Cubbon Park, sans security. Reacting to the pictures, one user wrote, ''Never cancelling cubbon plans ever again. Sunday morning dedicated to Cubbon now.''

Another commented, ''Luck randomly saying yes sometimes gives a huge surprise.'' A third said, ''What even !! How lucky.''

Mr Kamath also shared glimpses from the mushroom walk and showcased the unique experiences that make Bangalore special. In an Instagram post, he shared a few pictures and wrote, ''To people who ask why Bangalore is special Sunday morning.''

Nikhil Kamath is the co-founder and chief investment officer of Zerodha, a leading Indian financial services company that offers brokerage, trading, and investment services. Zerodha is known for its innovative and customer-centric approach and has become one of the largest and most successful fintech companies in India.

Nikhil Kamath, along with his brother Nithin Kamath, founded Zerodha in 2010. Under his leadership, the company has disrupted the traditional brokerage industry in India, offering low-cost, technology-driven services to retail investors.

Mr Kamath has also invested in various startups and ventures. In 2021, he became one of the youngest billionaires in India, with an estimated net worth of over $1 billion.