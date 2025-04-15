Bengaluru Entrepreneur Reacts To Sam Altman's Praise For Her Smart Crib: "AI God's Trust..."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently shared a personal recommendation with his social media followers, revealing that his newborn son sleeps in a crib designed by Cradlewise, a startup founded by Bengaluru entrepreneur Radhika Patil. Mr Altman praised the crib, stating it's one of the few baby products truly worth investing in. "We bought a lot of silly baby things that we haven't needed, but I recommend a Cradlewise crib and a lot more burp rags than you think you could possibly need," Mr Altman wrote on X.

The Bengaluru-born entrepreneur was surprised by Mr Altman's organic endorsement, and thanked him for his recommendation. "Thanks for loving us @sama. The AI god's trust in the smarts of @cradlewise means a lot to us. Wishing you all more," her tweet read.

See the post here:

Thanks for loving us@sama . The AI god's trust in the smarts of@cradlewise means a lot to us. Wishing you all more 💤 — Radhika | Cradlewise (@radhikagandhi) April 14, 2025

The official X handle of Cradlewise also expressed gratitude and wrote, "Our all-in-one smart crib is the smarter choice - Sam said it, not us! (okay… maybe us too)."

Our all-in-one smart crib is the smarter choice - Sam said it, not us! (okay… maybe us too) https://t.co/IES1To7txt — Cradlewise (@cradlewise) April 14, 2025

Notably, the Open AI CEO welcomed his baby boy in February this year. Announcing the news in an emotional post, Mr Altman shared that their son was born prematurely and required time in the NICU. "He is doing well, and it's nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him," he wrote, adding, "I have never felt such love." Earlier this month, he shared a Ghibli-style image of himself and his son on X, capturing the internet's attention.

Mr Altman is married to software engineer Oliver Mulherin. The couple has kept their private life away from the glare of media and their public appearances are rare.

About Cradlewise

Cradlewise, a tech-driven startup, was founded in 2016 by Radhika Patil and her husband, Bharath Patil. With operations in the US and India, the company specialises in innovative infant sleep solutions, particularly its flagship smart crib. The crib is designed to gently soothe babies back to sleep at the first signs of waking, and adapts to a child's needs from birth to 24 months. The Cradlewise smart crib retails for $1,999 in the US and Rs 1.5 lakh in India.

As a mother of two, Ms Patil drew inspiration from her own parenting experiences to develop Cradlewise. Collaborating with her husband, she refined the product over the years, leveraging expertise from baby industry professionals, medical advisors, and sleep safety specialists to ensure a safe and effective solution.

Notably, Ms Patil holds an impressive educational background, having earned a Master's degree in Electronic Design from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and a Bachelor's degree from Stanford University in the US. She currently living in the US with her family.