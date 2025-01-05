Advertisement
Bengaluru Techie Lists 2 Types Of People Every Startup Needs: "One Keeps You Ahead..."

His thought-provoking insights, shared on X, resonated with entrepreneurs and professionals, sparking a wave of discussions.

Bengaluru Techie Lists 2 Types Of People Every Startup Needs: "One Keeps You Ahead..."
The post's profound observation resonated deeply with entrepreneurs.

A Bengaluru-based tech enthusiast, Keshav Chauhan, ignited a lively online debate with a viral post identifying the two crucial types of people every startup needs to succeed. His thought-provoking insights, shared on X, resonated with entrepreneurs and professionals, sparking a wave of discussions.

"Every startup needs two types of people: 1. terminally online. first to know everything. x company launched y? they knew before the official announcement. 2. completely off social. no idea what's happening online. reads a physical newspaper on Sunday, immersed in books. one keeps you ahead of the curve. the other keeps you grounded in first principles," the tweet read.

The post's profound observation resonated deeply with entrepreneurs, prompting widespread introspection about workplace dynamics. While some applauded the insight for distilling a fundamental entrepreneurial truth, others raised concerns about the practicality of maintaining such distinct roles in the fast-paced and often fluid startup environment.

One user wrote, "I have a big problem. I'm both. I don't read books, but I read newspapers daily and magazines occasionally. Meanwhile, I'm perpetually online, reading everything under the sun."

Another commented, "#1 probably does more damage to your company than anything else. #2 has a filtering mechanism in the form of if something really is noteworthy someone will reach out to them and tell them."

A third said, "This is inspiring! Balancing both types can lead to great ideas and a solid approach."

A fourth added, "Morning byte for staying ahead of the curve, especially if you're an early adopter." A fifth stated, "Or use the information barbell strategy - take worldly information from social media and permanent knowledge from ancient books exclusively. Renounce podcasts, YouTube, > 1-day old news, etc."

