'Be Honest': David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria For Saying She Grew Up 'Working Class'

Victoria Beckham was giving a solo interview for the Netflix series when David interrupted her.

A video showing David Beckham poking fun at his wife Victoria for saying she came from a "working-class" family is doing the rounds on social media. The clip is part of Netflix documentary titled 'Beckham' that released on the streaming platform in Wednesday. The four-part series follows the legendary athlete and Victoria as they provide insight into how his career and burgeoning fame influenced the family life they were establishing. During a solo interview segment, Victoria is seen discussing her childhood, describing her family as being "very working, working-class".

Watch the video:

David Beckham is the last remaining investigative journalist pic.twitter.com/XQgwOqdoav — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) October 5, 2023

She is then interrupted by David who shouts from another room: "Be honest."

"I am," she replies.

David then asks: "Be honest. What car did your dad drive you to school in?" He also reminds Victoria that her nickname was Posh Spice for a reason.

As Victoria tries to explain her way out of it, the former soccer player interrupts her again.

"One answer," David tells his wife. "What car was it?"

Victoria eventually relents and replies: "Okay. In the 80s my dad had a Rolls Royce."

Finally satisfied with his wife's response, David gives her a short "thank you" before exiting.

The clip was first posted on TikTok and then appeared on other social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read | Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence On David Beckham's Alleged Affair In New Netflix Documentary

David and Victoria got engaged a year after they met at a soccer match in 1997 and got married on July 4, 1999. They share four kids together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Beckham director Fisher Stevens told People recently that he was surprised by how the athlete's inherent skills - including his attention to detail - translate now in retirement.