'BBC News' Goes Off Air After Studio Evacuated Due To Fire Alarm

The channel has issued an apology to viewers.

A BBC News broadcast on a channel was forced off the air on Tuesday morning as the live broadcast was interrupted by a sudden evacuation. The morning briefing for BBC North East and Cumbria was about to start when the building's fire alarm went off, interfering with the broadcast. The news organisation also posted an apology and an explanation to its Look North viewers on social media.

"Apologies to our Look North viewers. The fire alarm went off just before our last breakfast bulletin, which meant we had to evacuate the building. We will be back at 1:30 with the lunchtime Look North," BBC confirmed the news on Twitter.

A BBC programme viewer wrote in response to the social media update: "Hope all's OK. We were wondering what had happened."

Apologies to our Look North viewers. The fire alarm went off just before our last breakfast bulletin which meant we had to evacuate the building. We will be back at 1:30 with the lunchtime Look North. — BBC North East and Cumbria (@BBCNEandCumbria) February 7, 2023



According to Birmingham Live, "BBC North East and Cumbria is one of the BBC's English regions, covering Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Gateshead, South Tyneside, the City of Sunderland, County Durham, Northumberland, and most parts of North Yorkshire and Cumbria."

"It is headquartered at Broadcasting Centre, Spital Tongues, Newcastle upon Tyne."