BAFTA 2023: Prince William And Kate Middleton Attend Ceremony After 2-Year Gap

On February 19, Prince William and Kate Middleton made their long-awaited return to the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) for the first time since 2020. They had last attended the awards two months before United Kingdom went into its first Covid-19 induced lockdown, as per a report in UK's Metro.

It also marked the royal couple's red-carpet debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales at the awards held at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Kate Middleton wore a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress. She further accessorised it with long black gloves, gold jewellery and Zara earrings. On the other hand, Prince William wore a black suit and paired it with a matching bow tie and shoes.

The outlet added that the Princess wore the same dress to the BAFTA in 2019. However, there have been some slight changes, such as the replacement of the floral shoulder embellishment with a long train. Ms Middleton had also worn the earrings that once belonged to her mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Last year, the Prince of Wales, who serves as the President of BAFTA since 2010, made a unique video message instead of being present in person. It was reported that the couple could not attend the ceremony due to "diary constraints."

"As president of BAFTA, I'm extremely proud to see the work that the BAFTA undertakes year-round to provide opportunities and support for talented people to develop successful careers in film, games and television. BAFTA hopes to inspire future generations from all walks of life to become the filmmakers of the future, and I hope that for some of those watching these awards, that journey starts today," he said in the video address.

The Prince and Princess of Wales skipped the award ceremony in 2021 which was conducted less than a week after the death of Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, in April that year.