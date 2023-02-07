Ashton Kutcher Once Mistook Harry Styles For A Karaoke Singer, Apologises

The actor admitted that he felt like a "jerk" at the moment.

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher recently opened up about his first meeting with singer Harry Styles in an interview with a magazine. The actor once mistook him for an ordinary karaoke singer.

In a candid conversation with Esquire magazine, the actor shared a slightly embarrassing anecdote about how he failed to recognise Harry Styles during a karaoke party at his neighbour's place.

"There's an extraordinarily well-known singer," he explained, "that is maybe the best singer today, that we happen to be neighbours with, and she happens to be throwing a karaoke party. And she gets up and does this like out of the world bananas [performance], and I'm like this is just so unfair."

After the singer was done with her performance, Harry Styles took the stage. " "This other kid gets up, and he does this ABBA song," the actor recalled.

The actor described the performance as bananas and said, "So this kid gets off-stage, and Mila and I go up to him. We're like, 'Man, I got to tell you something, you're a ringer. You're like a karaoke ringer. You're really good.'"

Harry replied, "Thanks, man, thank you. I really appreciate that."

After the short and sweet conversation with Harry Styles, the couple went to their friend and said, "God, that guy was really good, huh?' And he's like, 'It's Harry Styles.' And I was like, 'Who's that?' Mila's like, 'It's the guy in the boy band. He's a professional singer.'"

The actor admitted that he felt like a "jerk" at the moment.

"And we're trying to tell him he's a good singer. And I like feel so dumb. So I just really want to say, I'm sorry Harry Styles, but you're really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good."

The singer has not publicly responded to this.

On Sunday, the singer won the coveted Grammy for Album of the Year.

The pop sensation scored the award for his third album Harry's House, his most intimate yet, which combined twangy synths and soft acoustics with very personal lyrics.

"This doesn't happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice," he said onstage.