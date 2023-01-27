As ChatGPT Becomes Popular, Gmail Creator Says AI Will 'Eliminate' Google

An expert said ChatGPT will do to search engine what Google did to Yellow Pages.

The capabilities of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool, is causing alarm among experts. In fact, Gmail developer Paul Buccheit said on Twitter that the tool could bring down search engine giant Google in "a year or two". The tool was launched in November 2022, and within a week, amassed more than one million users, according to a tweet from OpenAI employee Sam Altman. In the past few weeks, ChatGPT has demonstrated what it is capable of - by writing instant and complex essays, drafting marketing pitches, producing poems and jokes, and even drafting the speech of a Congressman in the US.

There are also fears that AI could take over some human jobs.

"Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money," Mr Buccheit said in his December 1 tweet.

"Even if they catch up on AI, they can't fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business!" he further said.

Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money.



Even if they catch up on AI, they can't fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business! https://t.co/jtq25LXdkj — Paul Buchheit (@paultoo) December 1, 2022

He noted that AI will do to search engine what Google did to Yellow Pages.

Last week, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, one of the top business institutions in the world, tested ChatGPT and was stunned to see that it passed the MBA exam.

Professor Christian Terwiesch published a research paper in which he examined ChatGPT's performance on the Operations Management final test, a typical MBA core course. A per a report in Fortune, the professor wrote that the AI chatbot "does an amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies". He stated that it did have certain drawbacks, such as not being able to tackle "more advanced process analysis problems".

Also Read | US Congressman Reads ChatGPT-Generated Speech On House Floor

Then on Wednesday, news agency AFP said in a report that ChatGPT passed exams at a US law school after writing essays on topics ranging from constitutional law to taxation and torts.

Jonathan Choi, a professor at Minnesota University Law School, published a white paper in which he and his co-authors reported that the bot scored a C+ overall.