Artist Uses AI To Generate Gender-Swapped Images Of Celebrities, The Results Are Hilarious

Artist Madhav Kohli, who has been making waves on social media with his viral Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated images, has come up with another unique concept. This time, he reimagined popular figures from around the world and used AI to show how they would look if their genders were swapped.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a set of 30 images which include bigwigs in the field of Politics, Technology Sports and Entertainment. From PM Narendra Modi to Baba Ramdev, the series of images also portray the artist's imagination of how celebrities like Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Ajay Devgn, singer Taylor Swift, Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Ex-US president Donald Trump, actors Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg might appear to be if they were of the opposite gender.

Other reconstructed images include actor Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, Canadian rapper Drake, commentator Joe Rogan, actor Prabhas, Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

These 30 famous people's transformations into the opposite gender have produced truly amazing yet hilarious results. He captioned the images as "Gender is a spectrum. Reconstructed some Popular faces using ai."

28/ Baba Ramdev remained unchanged

The compilations have become an instant hit online, with internet users amused with the concept. Some even said that some celebrities looked attractive in their opposite-gender avatars, while others cracked jokes and made funny analogies.

Reacting to Donald Trump's avatar, one user joked saying, "Why does Donald Trump look like Hillary Clinton?" Another person commented on Prabhas' photo, saying, "In the old days when men used to play women's roles in theatre, he could have easily passed muster. Just a close shave; that is all that was needed."

Prior to this, the artist had shared images generated by AI that show how people from different Indian states look based on stereotypes. While the images garnered mixed reactions from internet users, Mr Kohli said his work was only a representation of how we stereotype people.