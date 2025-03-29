Ark Of The Covenant Discovered? Declassified CIA Files Suggest A Breakthrough

The mystical Ark of the Covenant, believed to be lost, may have been found, according to declassified CIA documents. The intelligence agency claims the artifact may have been located by a psychic decades ago in the Middle East as part of its experimental, secret projects in the 1980s.

The agency conducted experiments as part of the secret Project Sun Streak with assets using remote viewing aka extra sensory perception, to find mysterious and sacred objects. In a particular remote viewing session on December 5, 1988, remote viewer #32 ended up finding the artifact even though it wasn't the intended target.

The psychic described a location in the Middle East that they claimed housed the object and said it was being "protected by entities".

"The target is a container. This container has another container inside of it. The target is fashioned of wood, gold and silver and it is decorated with [a six-winged angel]," the document reads.

"The target is protected by entities and can only be opened by those who are authorized to do so - this container will not/cannot be opened until the time is deemed correct. Once it is time to open the container - the mechanics of the lock system will be found to be fairly simple," it added.

As per the Bible, the Ark of the Covenant, a gold-covered chest, was built by the Israelites sometime around 1445 BC, shortly after they fled Egypt with Moses placing the ten commandments inside. The Ten Commandments are a list of directives given to Moses by God, including rules such as 'thou shalt not kill' and 'honor thy mother and father.'

The Ark of the Covenant has been a prominent item in popular culture as well with globetrotting adventurer/archaeologist Indian Jones attempting to uncover the artifact in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Social media reacts

As the news went viral, the majority of social media users poked fun at the CIA for using a psychic to discover the artifact, while some agreed with the claims.

"It's been well known for decades that it's potentially been in Ethiopia since King Solomon or it's in a cave underneath Jersualem when Jeremiah hid it there," said one user while another added: "I talked to Indiana Jones about it and he said he found it. True story."

A third commented: "What, surely it's not 1 April yet? Perhaps this item was wrongly included today."

So

>CIA took out JFK

>Ark of the Covenant is real

>the events of COD Black Ops were likely real



What else do you think will get declassified next? pic.twitter.com/fHyRcT7Qa9 — Doc Strangelove (@DocStrangelove2) March 29, 2025

Notably, there is no credible scientific evidence that remote viewing exists, and it is generally regarded as pseudoscience.