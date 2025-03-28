Zuckerberg Buys Rs 3.5 Lakh T-Shirt Worn By Jesse Eisenberg Playing Him In 'The Social Network'

Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that he bought a t-shirt worn by actor Jesse Eisenberg while portraying the Meta CEO in David Fincher's The Social Network -- a 2010 biographical drama about Facebook and its origins.

The blue shirt with Ardsley Athletics XXL was worn by Mr Eisenberg's Zuckerberg in the movie when fellow cofounder Eduardo Saverin, played by Andrew Garfield, visits the Palo Alto house where Facebook's early team lived in 2004 while the site was under development. Notably, Mr Zuckerberg attended Ardsley High School and Phillips Exeter Academy prior to joining Harvard University.

"Yeah, this is his [Jesse Eisenberg] shirt. Well, I guess this is my shirt now but it was his shirt," said Mr Zuckerberg during an episode of The Colin and Samir Show podcast.

Quizzed if the actor knew about him owning the shirt, Mr Zuckerberg smiled and replied: "Now he does."

The Meta boss said one of his friends saw the t-shirt being auctioned and informed him before he decided to buy it.

"One of my friends saw this online at an auction and he was like you have to get this. So I was like all right, yeah, sure, let's get it."

A cursory look at the Propstore Auction website shows the shirt Mr Zuckerberg was spotted wearing in the interview. The winning bid was Rs 3.5 lakh ($4,095).

Social media reacts

Some users said buying the shirt was a cool move while others said Mr Eisenberg would not have liked him to wear and flaunt it.

"Alright that's pretty funny," said one user while another added: "He's become human...never thought I would see the day."

A third commented: "Jesse Eisenberg dislikes this person and what he stands for...maybe you should be yourself more."

The billionaire also revealed that he had only watched The Social Network once and that it was a "weird" experience.

"They got all of these very specific details, of like what I was wearing, or like these specific things correct, but then the whole narrative arc around my motivations and all the stuff were completely wrong," he said.