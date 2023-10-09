Ariana Grande To Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.2 Million As Divorce Settlement

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021.

Pop singer Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have settled their divorce with the artist paying Mr Gomez $1.2 million tax-free, as a settlement since they signed a prenup agreement at the time of their wedding, as per a report in TMZ. The couple split up after two years of marriage. The pair "took their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately" before filing for divorce two months after separation became public knowledge.

As per the outlet, the real estate agent is "getting the money upfront" as opposed to over a period of time. Mr Gomez will also receive half of the net revenues from the sale of their Los Angeles property while the '7Rings' singer will also cover up to $25,000 of his legal costs. The settlement has reportedly been struck but is awaiting the judge's approval.

"There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another," TMZ said, citing a source.

According to People Magazine, the rumours of the couple's split started making rounds after the singer was spotted without her engagement ring and wedding band in London while enjoying her time at Wimbledon. It was also reported that the singer and the luxury real estate agent "have been having some issues" even before Ms Grande left for London. The couple attempted a reconciliation "a few months back," but things have apparently been "problematic" ever since Grande started filming in London for the 'Wicked' movie musical.

As per a report in Us Weekly, the singer is now seeing Ethan Slater, whom she co-starred with in the Broadway production of 'Wicked'. The new couple is now staying together in a New York apartment.

It is to be noted that Mr Slater got married to Lilly Jay, a friend from high school in November 2018. The couple dated for six years before getting married and also share a baby boy, whom they welcomed in August 2022. The couple filed for divorce in July this year.

