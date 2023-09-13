Apple Ditches Lightning Connector For USB Type-C: What It Means For You

Apple switched to USB Type-C after new regulations imposed by EU.

Apple has ditched the lightning port in it various devices and replaced it with USB Type-C port. Android phones have been using the same port for charging for years, and Apple has made the switch after new regulations imposed by European Union (EU). The new port will be available in iPhone 15 series, AirPods and other devices the company launched at its Wonderlust event on Tuesday. For existing users, it will be a pain in initial days as they will have to buy a new cable but in the long run, it will be beneficial.

Here's how the change to USB Type-C will impact Apple users:

The Type-C ports support reverse insertion, which means users can insert either end of the cable

Also, the new type of port can transmit data at a higher rate

Another important point to note here is that USB Type-C cabled are cheaper compared to lightning ones

For Android users, who are making a switch to iPhone, and others who have been using the Type-C cable, it'll be easier for them to charge their devices

The EU pushed for a common charges citing its environmental benefits. According to European Commission estimates, a common charger will save 11,000 tons of e-waste annually in Europe

Apple had long argued that its cable was more secure than USB-C chargers, which are already deployed by Apple on other devices.

Meanwhile, the update to Apple's line comes as the tech giant faces declining sales of iPhones, with premium prices pushing customers to delay switching to newer models.

The company is also caught up in diplomatic turbulence between the United States and China, with reports saying Beijing is banning civil servants from using its phones.