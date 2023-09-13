See Pic: PV Sindhu's 'Unforgettable Moment' With Apple CEO Tim Cook

At the Apple event, Ms Sindhu wore a fuchsia pink pantsuit.

Apple unveiled its next-generation iPhones on Tuesday and the event held at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, US, was attended by none other than badminton champion PV Sindhu. Taking to Instagram, Ms Sindhu shared a selfie with Apple CEO Tim Cook and dubbed the moment "unforgettable"

"An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino!" Mr Sindhu wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for having me, Tim. It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and to meeting you! I will gladly take you up on the offer to play badminton when you visit India next," she added.

Take a look below:

In a separate post, the badminton champ wrote, "I find myself immersed in an #apple keynote event that promises innovation, excitement, surprises and of course a great conversation. Thank you Tim Cook"

The world champion shared the posts just a few hours ago and it has already accumulated thousands of likes and comments.

"Badminton Giant meeting Tech Giant in Silicon Valley, California A moment to be Charised by Both them," commented one user. "The best in one frame!" wrote another.

A third user said, "Love you Sindhu for what you have given to me and our country . The proud and self belief . Go girl and continue to make all of us proud," while a fourth added, "This is so huge! Congrats Queen". "Great! happy moment," said another.

Meanwhile, at Apple event 2023, the company introduced 4 new iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max - along with the new Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C functionality.

Design-wise, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have received an essential upgrade in terms of display. The new iPhone 15 series borrows some of the features from the iPhone 14 Pro series such as Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic processor, and the primary 48-megapixel camera. However, other pro features such as the 120Hz refresh rate and telephoto camera are still reserved for the Pro models.

The iPhone 15 starts at Rs 79,900 while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 89,900, both having 128GB of base storage. The phone will be up for preorder from September 15 and will go on sale from September 22. The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 1,34,900 for 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,59,900 for 256GB of storage.