Why Apple Introduced USB-C Charging Port In iPhone 15, Other New Devices

Apple, on Tuesday, launched its new iPhone lineup introducing new features and technological updates. However, this time Apple has replaced its proprietary Lightning port with a USB-C port in all its new devices.

Apple has unveiled its iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max along with the new Apple Watch and updated AirPods. All these devices now feature a USB-C charging port, which is seen in most Android smartphones and tablets.

This move comes after the European Union (EU) parliament adopted a law last year requiring smartphone, tablet, and camera manufacturers to use USB-C port in their devices from 2024.

“By the end of 2024, all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port,” the EU had said.

As per the EU, the law, which was adopted with 602 votes in favour, 13 against and 8 abstentions, is part of an effort to reduce e-waste and empower consumers to make more sustainable choices. With the USB-C charging port made standard for all phones, tablets, and digital cameras, the EU said consumers will “no longer need a different charger every time they purchase a new device, as they will be able to use one single charger for a whole range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices”.

Apple had initially opposed the moves to make USB-C charging port standard for all its devices saying that it “stifles innovation” and will lead to more pollution.

“We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world,” Apple had said.

Apple had also argued that the 24-month transition period give to companies to switch to USB-C charging ports could prevent the sale of their existing products.

Now, the iPhone manufacturer, complying with the new rules, has finally introduced USB-C charging port in its new devices. “USB-C has become a universally accepted standard. So we're bringing USB-C to iPhone 15,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of iPhone marketing at a launch event.