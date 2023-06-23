Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Chess League: 'How It All Started'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra with comedian Samay Raina

With his social media tweets, industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to surprise us. The Mahindra Group Chairman's Twitter account is a veritable treasure trove of fascinating, motivating, and endearing stuff that can brighten anyone's day.

However, he recently uploaded a video that demonstrates how he contributed to the Global Chess League.

"Nice video... one for my album of memories...," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Nice video…one for my album of memories… https://t.co/jj8cGAu4XG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 21, 2023

Samay Raina, a stand-up comedian and one of the primary figures in the creation of this league, also tweeted about it.

"During the pandemic, we were commentating on the chess olympiad. Many people were watching, and Mr. Anand Mahindra happened to be one of them! He liked the broadcast so much that he tweeted about it, and the dream of a chess league was born, and today it is a reality! Grateful," Samay wrote.

During the pandemic, we were commentating on the chess olympiad. Many people were watching and Mr. @anandmahindra happened to be one of them! He liked the broadcast so much that he tweeted about it and the dream of a chess league was born, and today, it is a reality! Grateful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pIOWJ4mRK8 — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) June 20, 2023

According to the league's web site, the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL) is the world's first and largest official franchise chess league, bringing fans together to witness the game in a never-seen-before avatar. GCL is the only league in pro sports with a joint team format, featuring both men's and women's players on the same team, competing for the ultimate prize. The league aims to take the game to millions of fans with new and innovative formats, bringing a new perspective to the game of chess.