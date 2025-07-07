Watch: This Serene Kerala Village Is On Anand Mahindra's December Bucket List

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has once again wowed the internet with his latest tweet. Known for sharing inspiring and heartwarming content, Mr Mahindra revealed his travel plans to visit Kadamakkudy, a picturesque island cluster near Kochi in Kerala, which is often called one of the world's most beautiful villages. He revealed his excitement to visit Kadamakkudy in December during a business trip to Kochi.

"Kadamakudy in Kerala. Often listed amongst the most beautiful villages on earth… On my bucket list for this December, since I'm scheduled to be on a business trip to Kochi, which is just a half hour away," Mr. Mahindra wrote on X, along with a mesmerising video of the village.

Mahindra's tweet quickly went viral, with many users sharing their personal experiences, photos, and travel tips about Kadamakkudy's stunning backwaters. One user commented, "It looks like the perfect escape into Kerala's raw beauty."

Another said, "Lucky you. Misty mornings, golden sunsets, and that surreal stillness… It's Kerala's best-kept secret hiding in plain sight."

A third user wrote, "Please make sure to check the climate. Only during the rainy and cold seasons does this look good. In scorching heat, this place looks not even 50% as good as in the picture."

A fourth added, "That's incredible! In my view, Kadamakkudy looks like the perfect blend of peace and natural beauty."

Kadamakkudy is a serene cluster of 14 islands located just 15 km from Kochi, with Varapuzha being the nearest town on National Highway 66. The islands, including Valiya Kadamakudy, Murikka, and Palyam Thuruth, offer a tranquil retreat with Kerala's famed backwaters, paddy fields, and rustic village scenes. Visitors can enjoy boating, kayaking, birdwatching, and photography, as well as experience local activities like prawn farming, toddy tapping, and coir-making. The region is also famous for pokkali farming, a unique saline-tolerant rice variety that received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2008.