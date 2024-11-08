All You Need To Know About 'Throning', The New Viral Dating Trend

'Throning' is similar to "gold digging" or "clout chasing". (Representative pic)

Dating trends are always changing. It started with mutual friends fixing dates for their friends. However, with the emergence of social media, dating apps and other mediums, it has become easier to connect with more people. Online dating has become the norm of new-age romance and catchy terms and phrases, like "boysober" and "masterdating", have taken the internet by storm. Gen Z is currently ruling the dating scenario and the relationship scene has taken a turn. Now, 'throning', a new relationship trend is on the rise among those who date less for love and more for social status.

According to the New York Post, 'throning' means "dating someone who boosts your reputation (and, probably, ego) just by association". This dating trend is less about genuine connection and more about aligning with someone whose social status might elevate their own visibility. Basically, 'throning' is putting your date or partner on a metaphorical throne for their social perks, rather than valuing their character qualities.

People wanting to date someone above their social status isn't uncommon. In fact, a study published in the journal Science Advances found that dating app users attempt to match with potential daters that are about "25% more desirable than themselves". However, while forging connections to expand social circles is not necessarily wrong, the problem arises when relationships become a tool solely for social aspirations, rather than romantic interests, attraction, affection and most other things that form the foundation of a relationship.

"In essence, then, throning prioritizes influence and clout over shared interests and values, meaningful connection, and emotional intimacy," The Swaddle reported.

Stacy Thomson, founder of matchmaking dating app Reddi, told Indy100 why "Throning" will ultimately fail to provide "real fulfilment" within relationships. "While it may give temporary confidence or entry into a particular circle, a relationship based primarily on social status often lacks both the depths and stability that come from shared values and emotional intimacy," she explained.

"It's very important for people engaging in this trend to take a step back and think about their reasons for doing so and how it will affect them and their partner in the long run. Ultimately, real fulfilment in relationships tends to come from authenticity and mutual respect," she added.

Notably, 'throning' may not necessarily be a new concept as it is similar to "gold digging" or "clout chasing".