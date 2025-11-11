All About 'Dark Showering', Unique Bathing Practice To Relax And Reduce Stress

Stuck in chaos and struggling to keep up with a busy schedule, people often look forward to making lifestyle changes to relax and reduce stress. Recently, the concept of dark showering has gained popularity, with people discussing its pros and cons online.

What is dark showering?

Dark showering refers to showering or bathing in complete darkness. The idea behind it is to create a more immersive and relaxing experience by heightening one's senses, especially the sense of touch.

What are the benefits of dark showering?

Sensitivity: It is believed that the other senses become more acute when a person is deprived of visual input. It allows for a more intense experience.

Relaxation: The practice can also be a calming and meditative experience, which would eventually help to reduce stress and anxiety.

Circulation: The sudden change in temperature and the sensation of the water on the skin can help improve blood flow and circulation.

"Think of dim lighting as turning down the brain's 'threat radar,'" Dr Daniel Amen, who is a psychiatrist, brain imaging specialist and founder of Amen Clinics in California, told Fox News Digital. He also noted that "Light powerfully influences the brain".

"Less stimulation makes it easier for the logical part of your brain to take over again. For many people, that means feeling calmer, clearer, and more grounded."

"When we reduce visual input, we reduce sensory load on the brain. That means your brain gets fewer signals to process, so the part of the brain that handles fear and stress has less to react to."

How to try dark showering?

To try this viral trend, start with a darkened room or use a dark shower curtain to create a dark environment.

Also, switch off any electronic devices or music that may distract you from the experience.

Pay attention to the sensation of the water on your skin, the sound of the water, and the smell of any soap or shampoo. One can try fragrances like lavender or chamomile.

"The brain thrives on predictability," Amen said. "Dark sensory rituals are more passive and somatic - you're not doing something to calm the brain; you're creating an environment that allows the brain to downshift on its own."