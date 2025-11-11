Man Fights With Toddler Over Plane's Window Shade, Viral Video Sparks Debate About Airline Etiquette

A social media user said he had to "fight" a four-year-old over a window shade in a plane, with video of the incident going viral online. Some users found the clip funny, but some called out the toddler's parents and criticised them, sparking a debate about airline etiquette.

The video shows the child reaching back and pushing the window shade up while the man watches Hocus Pocus 2 (2022). The man pulled the lid down immediately. Todler opened it again, and the man responded the way he did earlier. "He had to fight a 4-year-old to keep his window down during the flight," read the caption of the video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch the video here:

He had to fight a 4 year old to kepe his window down during the flight 😂 pic.twitter.com/AJNHjpLAgf — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) November 7, 2025

To end the so-called fight, the man held the cover with his hand, while the child kept trying to open it again. The short video also showed the toddler saying something to the man, which is not clear. The video ends with the child trying to cover the screen of the entertainment system by putting their hands over it.

Social media reaction

The video has sparked debate about airline etiquette, with some siding with the toddler and calling the incident "cute". But some users have called out the parents.

"To the parent of this precious child. Not everyone thinks your bitchy little spoiled brat is cute. Learn to parent and teach the word no. Control your offspring, it will make the world a better place," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Get up and tell that 4 year old what the deal is, don't sit there and struggle, it's like you're playing with him," another user suggested.

"Honestly, a 4-year-old can be a tough negotiator. Hope he had his battle strategy ready," a third user joked.

"You have eyelids, let the child enjoy the whimsy of being in a plane watching the land below him," one user sided with the toddler's playful energy.