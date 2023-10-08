Air Force Day 2023: History, Significance And Theme Of This Day

Air Force Day 2023: A grand air show will be organized in the Sangam area today

Air Force Day 2023: The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 91st anniversary today. The IAF will unveil its new ensign at the annual Air Force Day parade in Prayagraj on Sunday to better reflect its values, 72 years after a similar exercise was undertaken.

"October 8 will go down as a momentous day in the annals of IAF history. On this historic day, the Chief of Air Staff will unveil the new IAF ensign," the IAF said.

The day is celebrated with a grand parade and celebrations across the nation. On this day, IAF personnel are honoured for their dedication and professionalism.

History of this day

The Indian Air Force, also known as Bharatiya Vayu Sena' was established in the country on October 8, 1932, by the British Empire. The first operational squadron came into being on April 1, 1933, with six RAF-trained officers and 19 Havai Sepoys (air soldiers). The aircraft inventory consisted of four Westland Wapiti IIA army co-operation biplanes at Drigh Road as the "A" Flight nucleus of the planned No.1 (Army Co-operation) Squadron.

In January 1950, India became a Republic within the British Commonwealth and the Indian Air Force dropped its "Royal" prefix.

Significance of this day

The Air Force Day parade is an annual event that is held to commemorate the establishment of the IAF. The parade is a showcase of the IAF's capabilities and its commitment to defending the nation.

Theme of this day

The theme of this year's Indian Air Force Day is 'IAF - Airpower Beyond Boundaries'. It highlights the commitment of the force to excellence, innovation and its role as the guardian of the nation's skies.

A grand air show will be organized in the Sangam area today, in which many aircraft including very luxurious and modern Chinook, Chetak, Jaguar, Apache, and Rafale will showcase their strength.

An aerial "Sangam" of over 120 aircraft, operating seamlessly from various bases and flying at varying altitudes & speeds.



Look above, at the skies of #Prayagraj on 08 Oct 23, starting from 2: 30 PM as we present to you the finest aerial ballet on display.



The parade was traditionally held at the Hindon airbase near Delhi till 2021 before the event was taken outside the national capital. It was held in Chandigarh last year.