This Sunday's Air Force Day Parade Will Be The Last For MiG-21 Jets: Officer

Air Force Day parade is an annual event that is held to commemorate the establishment of the IAF.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to showcase its might on Air Force Day, which is celebrated on October 8 every year.

Ahead of the celebrations, the IAF, on Tuesday, released a video showcasing 120 fighters, transport aircraft, and helicopters operating from 10 airbases. The MiG-21 fighter jet, that have been part of the Indian Air Force for over 60 years will make their last appearance at the 91st Air Force Day parade. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said MiG-21 will be phased out by 2025.

The video also showed the IAF's newly acquired C-295 transport aircraft, which will be pressed into service for the Air Force Day parade for the first time.

Speaking to ANI, Group Captain Prajyot said, "120 fighters, transport aircraft and helicopters operated from 10 airbases will feature in the air display in the Sangam area of Prayagraj on October 8. The MiG-21s will be making their last appearance at the show while C-295 transport aircraft will be showcased for the first time."

In addition to its new transport aircraft, the IAF will also be showcasing its vintage aircraft at the parade. Two vintage aircraft will operate in the Luv and Kush formations over the Sangam area in Prayagraj.

"Two vintage aircraft will operate in the Luv and Kush formation at the parade over the Sangam area on October 8. The IAF aircraft carried out multiple long-range missions, including the one featuring Rafales and other aircraft flying to distant areas," the IAF official added.

The Air Force Day parade is an annual event that is held to commemorate the establishment of the IAF on October 8, 1932.

The parade is a showcase of the IAF's capabilities and its commitment to defending the nation.