Indian Air Force Day 2024: History, Significance And Theme Of This Day

Air Force Day 2024: The celebrations will include various events

Air Force Day 2024: October 8 is celebrated as Indian Air Force Day, a day dedicated to honouring the servicemen and pilots who have sacrificed their lives for the nation and commemorating the establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF). This year marks the 92nd anniversary of the IAF.

In 2024, the 92nd celebration of Air Force Day will take place at Marina Beach in Chennai, featuring an IAF airshow on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The celebrations will include various events showcasing the IAF's capabilities and achievements. Key attendees for the upcoming Indian Air Force Day include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The day is observed with grand parades and nationwide celebrations, during which IAF personnel are recognized for their dedication and professionalism.

Live Stream - Air Force Day Parade 2024 https://t.co/8GpqoRAyJJ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 8, 2024

Air Force Day 2024 Theme

Indian Air Force Day 2024 will be celebrated on October 8, 2024, which falls on a Tuesday, under the theme 'Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Aatmnirbhar' (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant).

This theme highlights the IAF's focus on self-reliance and modernization, aligning with India's vision for a strong and capable defense force, with the date consistently observed since the IAF's establishment in 1932.

History of this day

The Indian Air Force, also known as Bharatiya Vayu Sena' was established in the country on October 8, 1932, by the British Empire. The first operational squadron came into being on April 1, 1933, with six RAF-trained officers and 19 Havai Sepoys (air soldiers). The aircraft inventory consisted of four Westland Wapiti IIA army co-operation biplanes at Drigh Road as the "A" Flight nucleus of the planned No.1 (Army Co-operation) Squadron.

In January 1950, India became a Republic within the British Commonwealth and the Indian Air Force dropped its "Royal" prefix.

Significance of this day

The Air Force Day parade is an annual event that is held to commemorate the establishment of the IAF. The parade is a showcase of the IAF's capabilities and its commitment to defending the nation.