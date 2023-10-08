Air Force Day 2023: Jobs In Indian Air Force, Qualification And How To Apply

Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8 every year.

As an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, one is tasked with protecting India's border through the skies. An officer in the Air Force becomes a part of the glorious heritage and timeless traditions of the force, blended perfectly with the latest technology in strategising, leading and managing. Depending on one's qualifications, an aspirant could join one of the various branches in the IAF. Broadly the Air Force has three branches with further sub-streams:

Flying Branch

As part of the Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force, an aspirant will be trained as a fighter pilot, a helicopter pilot or a transport pilot. This branch gives the person an opportunity to be part of various peace and war time missions. The following are the three modes of entry to join the flying branch:

Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination: This exam is conducted to give a permanent commission to aspirants who want to join the force. The eligibility criteria for appearing in the exam requires applicants to be between the age group of 20-24 years. Only single Indian men with mathematics and physics at 10+2 level with either three-year graduation or BTech course can apply for the exam. There is no percentage bar for entry into CDS.

NCC Special Entry is given to men and woman who are Air Wing Senior Division 'C' certificate holder of the National Cadet Corps. Men and women can join the Air Force through this mode of entry. Permanent commission is offered to men and Short Service Commission to men and women.

AFCAT Entry

An entry through AFCAT is open for both men and women. One can apply through AFCAT for Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Flying Branch. The Short Service Commission in flying branch is for 14 years with no further extension.

Ground Duty (Technical Branch)

As an officer in the Ground Duty (Technical) Branch, one is responsible for managing the team to ensure that the Indian Air Force remains airworthy. This branch of the Indian Air Force is in charge of some of the most sophisticated equipment in the world. Both men and women are eligible to apply for the post under Short Service Commission.

Indian candidates between the age group of 20 to 26 years (at the time of commencement of course) can apply for the post. Final year students are also eligible to apply provided candidate should not have any backlog and should have secured a minimum of 60 per cent marks up to the last semester/year.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch

This branch of the Indian Air Force is responsible for managing human and material resources. The Ground Duty (Non-technical) Branch is the mechanism that drives the Indian Air Force. Unmarried Indian nationals, both men and women, between the age group 20-26 years having a graduate or postgraduate degree can apply.

10+2

Young boys could be part of the Indian Air Force family by applying for NDA (National Defence Academy). Candidates short-listed for Indian Air Force after the initial selection procedure go through a rigorous three-year training regimen at NDA in Khadakwasla, followed by specialised training at one of the training establishment. Thereafter, they are commissioned as permanent commission officers and posted as officers at any of the Air Force Stations. Candidates can also join NDA by taking the exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This exam is conducted twice a year in all major cities throughout India.