AI Replicas Of The Dead Are Reshaping How People Deal With Loss

A new form of technology is changing how people deal with loss, allowing them to stay connected with loved ones even after death. Justin Harrison, founder of a California-based startup called You, Only Virtual, has created AI replicas of people who have passed away. These replicas, called "versonas," are built using a person's texts, voice recordings and other digital data, reported Newsweek.

Harrison developed this technology during a deeply personal time. When his mother, Melodi, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020, he created an AI version of her. He now calls it occasionally and said it has helped him cope with his grief.

However, several ethical questions have been raised about this technology. The company offers a free text-based option, while features like voice calls are included in paid plans. Critics believe that charging for such services could turn grief into a form of business, especially when companies earn money from keeping users engaged for long periods of time.

Experts say that people have always sought ways to stay connected to their lost loved ones, whether through photographs or personal belongings. But AI adds a new dimension to this, as it facilitates interaction. Unlike static memories, these systems respond and can change over time, making it seem as if the person is still present.

This shift has also changed the way absence is experienced during grief, as this technology provides a sense of connection rather than complete separation.

You, Only Virtual is one of several platforms working in this direction. Platforms like HereAfter AI and StoryFile allow users to create interactive memories, while Replika is also being used by many grieving individuals.

As artificial intelligence and voice technology improve, these tools are becoming more realistic and readily available. What once seemed like an experiment is now gradually becoming commonplace.

This shift has sparked new debate. Some consider it comforting and supportive, while others believe it can interfere with the natural process of grieving.

According to psychologists, grief is not just an emotion that fades over time, but rather a process through which the brain learns to accept the permanent absence of a loved one.

According to Mary-Frances O'Connor, a professor of clinical psychology and psychiatry at the University of Arizona, deep relationships create a shared identity. Therefore, when a loved one passes away, the brain has to adapt to a new reality where that person is no longer present.