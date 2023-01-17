AI-Generated Pics Of Old People Walking The Ramp Impresses Internet

Using AI, Mr Afegbua managed to capture the expressions and even the wrinkles of elderly models.

Being fashionable and walking the ramp while wearing gorgeous outfits are often associated with younger people. However, Nigerian filmmaker and artist Malik Afegbua is breaking this notion by creating images using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to show elderly people walking the ramp while wearing the most fashionable attire.

Mr Afegbua used the power of AI to create amazing pictures that show people belonging to the African community taking up the stage, displaying their style statements. His collection, titled 'Fashion Show For Seniors', even caught the attention of Ruth Carter, the Oscar-winning costume designer for 'Black Panther' films.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Mr Afegbua's pictures look nothing but realistic. In the images, one can see old African people setting the ramp on fire with their walks. Using the technology, Mr Afegbua even managed to capture the powerful expressions, the creases and the wrinkles of the elderly models.

"Who created this? Dope." commented Ruth Carter. "This is so beautiful," wrote one internet user. "This is sooo impressive and captivating that it feels surreal!!! Amazing work Malik," said another.

"The most beautiful stuff in fashion I have seen in year. Stunning!" commented a third, while another added, "You make old age look so sexy".

Speaking to BBC, the filmmaker said that to create the best artistic representations, he had to juggle three AI image generators to make the perfect fit and attire for his artificial models.

He revealed that with his project he wants to challenge the perceptions of society regarding old age. "I've never seen a fashion show for elderly people, but they exist - so why not?" he remarked.

Mr Afegbua said that he embraced the emergence of AI as a new leading force in art. With his fashion show series, he saw it as an opportunity to challenge what he sees as the marginalisation of older people in society.