Rajasthan Man's Address On His Online Parcel Leaves Internet In Splits

With the advent of online shopping platforms, it has become extremely easy for people to order stuff and save time. However, there have been numerous instances where the delivery executive gets confused about the address even though you mention the correct one. A person's initial response will be to use Google Maps and reach the location. However, sometimes even GPS can also get confused and make you circle around in the area. An image circulating on Twitter shows a person taking extra effort to guide an e-commerce executive to the delivery address. But it has left social media in splits.

The image is believed to have been posted by someone in Rajasthan. NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the image.

The post was shared by a user Nishant on Twitter. He also attached a photo of the parcel ordered through Flipkart. The name of the customer is Bhikharam. In the address column, the customer mentions, "Bhikharam, Hari singh nagar Gilakor gaav se 1 km pahle right side apne khet ka gate h lohe ka gate h paas me ek chhoti fatak h or gate ke paas kala mungiya dala huaa h waha aake phone kr dena me samne aa jaunga. Jodhpur District-342314 Rajasthan (Just a kilometer before Hari singh nagar Gilakor village, there will be a gate for a field and a railway crossing. Call me when you get there and I'll come to the location. Jodhpur District-342314, Rajasthan)." From the details on the parcel, the order was placed on January 4, 2023.

"Delivery wala marte dam tak iska address yaad rakhega (The delivery executive will remember his address till his last breath)" reads the caption of the post.

Delivery wala marte dam tak iska address yaad rakhega 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qaeDaOMWHY — Nishant 🇮🇳 (@Nishantchant) January 13, 2023

Since being shared on the microblogging site, the post has amassed 93,000 views and over two thousand likes.

"Ye banda mere gav ka h (This person is from my village)" said a user.

"Actually delivery person won't mind it," commented another person.

"Well done," said a user.

Many people also left laughing emojis on the post.

A person added, "most of the small villages mein landmarks btany pdte h nhi toh ghum ho jaty h (we need to tell landmarks in small villages else people cannot find the way)."

