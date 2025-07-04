'He Had Scary Aura': Delhi Woman's Chilling Encounter With Delivery Agent Goes Viral

A routine delivery order nearly turned into a horror story for a woman and her sister in Delhi. In a now-viral post on Reddit, the woman detailed her interaction with a Blinkit delivery agent outside her home when he came through the lift with the parcel.

"I just ordered a tub of ice cream (late-night cravings ofcourse) from Blinkit. This guy came to deliver my order, I sent my sister to take it and she told me something that gave me goosebumps," wrote the OP on the r/delhi subreddit.

The woman said the delivery executive saw her sister after exiting the lift but still chose to roam around the floor. Even after the OP's sister called the delivery executive, he continued to look around.

"Then he came near to our door, he scanned my sister entirely and his eyes were bloodshot and wide. She got scared and called me. I was on a call with my bf, so I went to see what's the issue," she wote.

"I was equally horrified to face him. His eyes, idk how else to explain this but he seemed “possessed”. He didn't speak or blink, just eyes wide open and red. He was looking at me as if he's gonna hurt me."

The woman said she asked him to leave the order on the floor and watched him leave before safely locking the door. "I called out for my dad, even though he was asleep, just to let the guy think we weren't alone," she added.

Social media reacts

As the post went viral, social media users speculated that the delivery agent might have been drunk or hopped on some drug.

"Seems to be me was absolutely drunk or high as people do at nights so he was not in his "senses" which makes him even more dangerous. Make it a point to not hand/receive orders even if you order at night," said one user while another added: "In order to tackle such security flaws, there should be a dedicated drop zone for the parcel instead of a door to door delivery."

A third commented: "If it's too late, I tell the delivery guy to keep it in the lift and press my floor number. He doesn't need to come up. I pick up my parcel from the lift."

A fourth said: "If ordering after 11, explicitly mention to leave the order at gate."