'Work 10 Hours A Day, Exhausted Like A Dog': Chinese Delivery Man Breaks Down In Viral Video

A Chinese delivery executive burst into tears in the middle of his shift and recorded a video to detail his struggle and one regret: dropping out of school at an early age. Dressed in his yellow uniform, the man shed light on the mental and physical strain he endured daily as part of the gig economy.

He said he worked 10-hour shifts without rest, feeling "exhausted like a dog," and still struggling to make ends meet. Despite my teacher's warning me against dropping out of school, he said, "I did so and now I realise the importance of their advice".

"And now? I deliver food for over 10 hours a day, exhausted like a dog. I don't dare slack off even for a second, because the moment I do, life punishes me with an empty stomach. How could I not feel anxious?" he said.

The man said he felt overwhelmed by the job and the guilt of not being able to provide for his parents or live a life of his own choosing.

"I can't give my parents the life they deserve, I can't even live the life the way I want either. It breaks my heart. But who can I even talk to about it?" he added.

"The man, who says he never went to university, opens up about the brutal reality of his daily life, delivering food for more than ten hours a day, without rest, security, or long-term stability," read the caption of the video posted to Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Thousands of viewers expressed sympathy and concern for the delivery executive.

A user wrote, "Oh brother, don't cry, even people who graduated struggling nowadays, don't worry."

"Being born to parents who can give you opportunities is such a blessing many don't understand," said another.

"I think there should be something like a second chance for everyone. They will get basic necessities while learning/getting degrees, no matter how old they are," read another comment.

Last year, a 55-year-old food deliveryman in China died while napping on his electric bike after working an 18-hour shift. The incident occurred in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, in eastern China.