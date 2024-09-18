China Delivery Agent, 55, Dies While Resting On Bike After Working 18-Hour Days

This incident has sparked a discussion online. (Representative pic)

A 55-year-old food delivery man in China died during a nap on his bike after enduring gruelling 18-hour workdays. According to the South China Morning Post, the incident took place in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in eastern China earlier this month. A video going viral on Chinese social media platforms captured the food delivery worker, surnamed Yuan, who died in his sleep while resting on his electric bike after a taxing day of fulfilling multiple orders. This incident has sparked a discussion online about the welfare and legal rights of delivery drivers across the country.

A witness revealed that the food delivery worker had been at his post from 9pm on September 5 until he was discovered at 1am the following morning by another delivery driver. The outlet reported that Mr Yuan had earned a reputation for his relentless work ethic, which earring him the nickname "Order King". He usually earned between 500 and 600 yuan ($70 and $85) a day, with earnings exceeding 700 yuan on rainy days.

"He would sometimes work until 3am, then rise at 6am to start again. When he felt fatigued, he would take a brief nap on his bike, ready to return to work as soon as an order came in," a person close to the delivery driver said, per SCMP.

Another colleague of Mr Yuan said that a month before his death, the 55-year-old had suffered a leg fracture in a traffic accident while delivering an order. He rested for about 10 days before returning to work, and then two weeks later he passed away.

The colleague said that Mr Yuan relocated to earn a living but also to support his 16-year-old son who is studying in Hangzhou. He also has an elder son who is married with children.

Also read | "All Good Here": Haunting Last Message Before OceanGate's Titan Submersible Imploded

In response to the incident, the Xianlin Sub-district Office in Yuhang district released an official statement confirming that Mr Yuan had "collapsed and died despite emergency treatment".

"The food delivery platform, the insurance company, and the family have reached an agreement. Follow-up arrangements are being carried out in an orderly manner," the announcement stated.

Meanwhile, on social media, the incident has sparked outrage. "Another 'Order King' has fallen. Is there really no way to avoid these tragedies?" one person said.

"He was in his 50s, the sole breadwinner of his family, working day and night. May he rest in peace. I hope in his next life, he will not have to race against time like this," another commented.