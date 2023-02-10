GitaGPT was created by Sukuru Sai Vineet, a software development engineer.

Many chatbots created using artificial intelligence are gaining prominence across the globe. ChatGPT, which was launched in November last year, gained a lot of attention with people using the dialogue-bot to write answers in exams and completing their assignments. The competition became so tough that Google had to launch its chatbot 'Bard' ahead of schedule. However, it shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and Google parent Alphabet Inc lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday. Now, a Google engineer has launched his own version of AI-chatbot known as 'GitaGPT'. The chatbot brings "wisdom of Bhagavad Gita to the modern world through AI", as per its description on Twitter.

GitaGPT was created by Sukuru Sai Vineet, a software development engineer at the tech giant. Through the app, users can ask questions that the AI chatbot will respond to by referencing the Bhagavad Gita. "With Gita GPT, you can gain insight and clarity into your life's decisions in an easy, interactive way."

GitaGPT analyses the Bhagavad Gita lectures in accordance with the precise inquiries of its users before providing solutions. Mr Vineet provided an example of how the chatbot functions. He asked, "What is the meaning of life?" The bot replied, "The meaning of life, as described in the Bhagavad Gita, is to strive for liberation from old age and death, taking refuge in God and realising Brahman, the knowledge of the Self and all action. It is to be devoted to God and to work for the sake of sacrifice, with detachment and an established mind in knowledge. Ultimately, the goal is to reach the resplendent Supreme Person."

What if you could talk to the Bhagvad Gita? To Lord Krishna himself?https://t.co/v6svUZ3PWV



the holy Song of God, now in your palms. Welcome to the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/VVMEWEgzzZ — Vineet (@SaiVineet2) January 28, 2023

In another instance, the developer listed "his trouble" of not being able to find a house in Bengaluru. The bot stated that "our true abode is in Brahman". "I understand that finding a house in Bengaluru can be difficult. However, the Bhagavad Gita teaches us that our true abode is in Brahman, the immortal and immutable, of everlasting Dharma and of absolute bliss. Let us remember this and seek solace in it, as we continue our search for a house," it said. GitaGPT also listed the relevant verses along with the query.

Many users on the microblogging platform were quick to point out that the website was not working. The creator said that it was down for maintenance and will start working by tonight. "We have made some performance upgrades and are adding rate limiting, some people were spamming ridiculous num of queries," he said.