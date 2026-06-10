After Cockroach Janta Party, Elvish Yadav Unveils Rabbit-Themed 'Khargosh Janta Party: "Free Gajar To Everyone"

- Elvish Yadav launched the Khargosh Janta Party as a political satire on June 10
- The parody party's slogan and agenda humorously focus on rabbits and carrots
- Yadav invited followers to Jantar Mantar, teasing free carrots at the event
YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has joined the internet's latest political satire trend by launching a fictional outfit called the Khargosh Janta Party (KJP). Announced on June 10, the mock party is intended as a humorous counter to the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which recently gained attention online and spilled over into real-world student-led demonstrations.
Yadav unveiled the parody campaign through a series of posters and a tongue-in-cheek manifesto centered around rabbits. The Khargosh Janta Party's slogan promises "sharp minds, long ears, and development powered by carrots," while its three-point agenda declares carrots as a fundamental right, celebrates speed as an identity, and calls for rabbit unity.
Taking the joke a step further, Yadav invited followers to gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, teasing free carrots for anyone who attended.
Saare Bhaii Jantar Mantar poch jao Free gajar to everyone pic.twitter.com/6kiBRvXpdq— Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026
He also launched a dedicated social media page for the KJP, positioning himself as the party's founder and jokingly referring to himself as its prime minister.
Khargosh Janta Party (KJP)— Khargosh Janta Party (@KhargoshJantaP) June 10, 2026
A movement for:
Free Speech
Middle-Class Empowerment
National Pride
Founder: Prime Minister @ElvishYadav #KJP #KhargoshJantaParty #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/xxEGPjkbos
The campaign comes amid growing online attention around the Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-driven satire page that recently evolved into a broader movement highlighting issues such as the NEET paper leak controversy and the CBSE OSM row. What began as internet humour has increasingly been used by young people to draw attention to concerns around education and governance.
The fictional rivalry has since sparked a full-fledged meme war across X and Instagram, with supporters of both sides flooding social media with jokes, memes, posters, and mock political debates.
While many of Yadav's followers saw the campaign as harmless internet comedy, some argued that turning ongoing student grievances into a meme risks trivialising issues that affect thousands of aspirants.
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