After Cockroach Janta Party, Elvish Yadav Unveils Rabbit-Themed 'Khargosh Janta Party: "Free Gajar To Everyone"

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has joined the internet's latest political satire trend by launching a fictional outfit called the Khargosh Janta Party (KJP). Announced on June 10, the mock party is intended as a humorous counter to the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which recently gained attention online and spilled over into real-world student-led demonstrations.

Yadav unveiled the parody campaign through a series of posters and a tongue-in-cheek manifesto centered around rabbits. The Khargosh Janta Party's slogan promises "sharp minds, long ears, and development powered by carrots," while its three-point agenda declares carrots as a fundamental right, celebrates speed as an identity, and calls for rabbit unity.

Taking the joke a step further, Yadav invited followers to gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, teasing free carrots for anyone who attended.

He also launched a dedicated social media page for the KJP, positioning himself as the party's founder and jokingly referring to himself as its prime minister.

The campaign comes amid growing online attention around the Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-driven satire page that recently evolved into a broader movement highlighting issues such as the NEET paper leak controversy and the CBSE OSM row. What began as internet humour has increasingly been used by young people to draw attention to concerns around education and governance.

The fictional rivalry has since sparked a full-fledged meme war across X and Instagram, with supporters of both sides flooding social media with jokes, memes, posters, and mock political debates.

While many of Yadav's followers saw the campaign as harmless internet comedy, some argued that turning ongoing student grievances into a meme risks trivialising issues that affect thousands of aspirants.