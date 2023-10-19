'After All The Attention I Got...': Air Asia's CEO Latest Post

Earlier, Mr Fernandes faced backlash on the internet after his shirtless picture went viral

On Tuesday, AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes shared a picture of himself sitting shirtless in a conference room attending a meeting while getting a massage. However, the 59-year-old deleted the post after receiving a torrent of criticism. Now, Mr Fernandes in his latest post on the networking platform LinkedIn made veiled reference to the controversy.

Mr Fernandes wrote, "Busy day. After all the attention I got and with so much positive stuff going on decided to stay at the office. Allstars did a special Outdoor BBQ for me."

He also referred to the company's work culture and wrote, "What kept us going during Covid and what's going to make us stronger is our amazing culture and spirit which again I saw yesterday with the tremendous support I continue to get through this rebuilding phase."

He concluded his post by saying, "Stay strong and always be positive."

Mr Fernandes faced backlash on the internet after his shirtless picture in a management meeting while getting a massage went viral. The aviation veteran was accused of deleting critical comments on the post before he deleted the post altogether.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja in his latest interview with Raj Shamani claimed that he earns more than the CEO of AirAsia, the company that had fired him once.

"Bhai jis company ne fire kiya than na, AirAsia ne, uske CEO se zyada kama raha hun main," he said.

AirAsia India fired Mr Taneja, their pilot, for publicly alleging violations of safety regulations at the airline. "I was terminated from Airasia for raising safety issues," he tweeted back in 2020.