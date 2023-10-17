AirAsia CEO Sits Shirtless In Management Meeting While Getting A Massage, Draws Criticism

Air Asia CEO during a management meeting.

AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes took to the networking platform LinkedIn to appreciate the work culture of his company which allows him to get a massage and attend a management meeting together. He also shared a picture of himself sitting shirtless in a conference room attending a meeting while getting a massage. However, his post has drawn criticism from a lot of people on the internet who said that it seemed "inappropriate".

In the caption, he wrote, "Was a stressful week and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I Can have a massage and do a management meeting."

"We are making big progress and I have now finalized Capital A structure. Exciting days ahead. Proud of what we have built and never have lost sight of the finish," he added.

"A grown man, who is the chief executive of a publicly listed company, conducts a management meeting with his shirt off as he gets a massage. Remove "who is the chief executive of a publicly listed company" and it is still inappropriate," a user said.

A second person added, "Work at AirAsia, where meetings are as gross as our passenger experience. You have managed to capture everything from inappropriate entitlement to exemplary C Suite tone deafness in a single image. Bravo!"

"I'm going to assume that this meeting took place long after the workday was over and most of the office was empty (except a few C-level), but at least put on a shirt for the photo.," commented another person.

"I hope not but I think someone hacked into his LI and wrote this," remarked a user.

"Yea, maybe this isn't the best way to show off work culture? Don't think you are giving the intended impression you hoped it would," said another user.

A sixth person said, "Tony when you said Air Asia had an open culture I didn't expect it to be THIS open... "

A few users also lauded the CEO for "impressive work".

"Love this boss!!" said a person.

"My favourite post on LinkedIn. Looking forward to you posting more of your day to day office life," a LinkedIn user added.