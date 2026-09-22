After 6 Years In Canada, Woman Quits Deloitte Job To Return To India And Care For Ageing Parents

After six years in Canada and a high-paying job at Deloitte, Preeti Bisnik has decided to return to India. But unlike many people who move back because of career or financial reasons, her decision is largely driven by her ageing parents and a desire to slow down. In an Instagram video posted on September 22, Preeti announced that she had resigned from her job and was planning to return to India. She said she wants to spend time with her parents, focus on her health and, for now, take a break from working.

Preeti made it clear that she was not laid off. She chose to resign herself, despite her manager offering her some time off before potentially returning to the company. She also clarified that leaving Canada was not something she had to do because of her job. As a Canadian citizen, she can continue living there even without employment. Her decision, she said, was a personal one.

The biggest reason is her parents.

Preeti said both her parents are ageing, and her mother now has difficulties with her eyesight and mobility. Rather than staying in Canada and potentially regretting not being there for them later, she decided that she wanted to return and spend time with them. She has also studied nutrition while living in Canada and plans to use that knowledge to help her parents with their nutrition, fitness and strength training.

She said she may decide next year what she wants to do with her career and life, but for the moment, she wants to focus on her parents and herself.

Her decision also comes after a difficult journey with her own health and fitness. Preeti said she weighed around 78 kg when she moved from India to Canada. Over the following six years, her weight increased to nearly 100 kg.

She has since lost around 10 kg through hard work and now wants to take an extended break from a sedentary, computer-based job and focus more on fitness.

Watch the video here:

Why she won't bring her parents to Canada

Preeti's decision prompted several questions online, including why she could not simply bring her parents to Canada. She explained that her mother has glaucoma and that the long flight could be difficult for her because of her health and mobility issues. Her father is also elderly. Another user asked whether she was her parents' only child. Preeti said she has brothers who live in the US and London.

However, other comments were mostly supportive and positive. One user wrote, "Parents are more important than any country or a job." Another commented, "If your reason is your parents, you are already blessed and you will find work 200% there too. As blessings work always better than any luck .. all the best."

A third said, "Love it! All the best and wishing you and ur parents well!!! It takes alot of will power to make such a decision. Hope the transition is stress free and everything u hoped for!!"

"You will thank yourself forever. Trust me it will be the best decision. Hope you get success in all your plans. So glad you could move bac," added a fourth.