Actor Vijay Varma Leaves Fans Amused As He Poses In Metallic Saree And Blue Hair

Actor Vijay Varma never fails to amuse his fans when it comes to his choices of projects and his performances. Now, the 'Darlings' star has again left everyone stunned with his new photoshoot in a metallic saree.

In the images, Mr Varma is seen in a red and black "metal sari" paired with a tuxedo shirt. He is also seen flaunting his new bright blue hair-do and looking absolutely fabulous.

Sharing the images on Instagram, designer Rimzim Dadu called the actor "versatile" and said that he was the muse of the moment because he "can't be confined to any definition".

Take a look at the pictures below:

"We let our imaginations run wild, our designs evolve into their own beings, and create art that's visceral - no holds barred. Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) wears a tuxedo and a sari with equal elegance, syncing with our non-conformist approach to design," Ms Dadu wrote in another post.

In the caption, the designer talked about the concept of the photoshoot, revealing it was meant to showcase her label's non-conformist approach to design. "With fluidity anchoring our worldview, we abide by no definitions. Presenting 'Art in Motion', a story that transcends boundaries of seasons, gender or fleeting fashion trends," Ms Dadu said.

Since being shared, Mr Dadu's posts have accumulated thousands of likes and comments. Fashion enthusiasts loved the actor's saree moment and showered him with compliments.

"This is so well conceptualised and executed. I love the play on form and masculinity - and of course the beauty of @rimzimdaduofficial," wrote one user. "Love the concept, the outfit and Vijay's hair! everything looks so cool," said another.

A third user commented, "Wow viju sir.. taking Indian Men's Fashion to another level," while a fourth simply added, "Ufffff you beauty".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in the 2022 film 'Darlings' alongside Alia Bhatt.