Gwyneth Paltrow Admits Getting 'Rectal Ozone Therapy', Know What It Is

Ms Paltrow's response soon went viral on social media

On a recent podcast, actor and wellness queen Gwyneth Paltrow talked about getting rectal ozone therapy. The actor was asked by the host about the "weirdest wellness thing" that she's done, and she said, "I have used ozone therapy, rectally." She also added, "It's pretty weird. But it's been very helpful."

Ms Paltrow's response soon went viral on social media and received sceptical comments. A Twitter user named Kate Bevan called rectal ozone therapy "basically a reverse fart." Clement Lee, MD, MSc, a pediatric hospitalist at Boston Children's Hospital, wrote on Twitter, "My weekly reminder to you to stop putting weird things in your butt, including oxidizing atmospheric gases."

Eric Burnett, MD, a hospitalist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center wrote on Twitter, "Thought this went without saying but: Friendly reminder to NOT put ozone up your rectum."

Ms Paltrow made this reference on a podcast called "The Art of Being Well," hosted by Will Cole.

What is Rectal Ozone Therapy?

According to The Cleveland Clinic, it is a therapy which uses medical-grade ozone gas administered through an ozone-generator device, which can be inserted in your body in many ways. It can be blown up the bum via a catheter.

Ozone (O3) is a molecule made up of three oxygen atoms. It's highly unstable and explosive in liquid or solid form. But as a gas, this supercharged oxygen may potentially have therapeutic qualities.

Those who swear by ozone therapy believe that it can be administered through ozone therapy to heal wounds, relieve pain and treat disease.

According to Cleveland Clinic, ozone therapy can boost the immune system, improve blood circulation, protect from invaders like bacteria, viruses and fungi and it can reduce oxidative stress.

Some potential side effects of ozone therapy include Air embolism, discomfort and cramping and Herxheimer reaction.

Meanwhile, the case over a 2016 ski accident involving Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow has seen stunning contradictions and emotional testimonies.

The case pertains to a 2016 ski accident where both parties, which are Ms Paltrow and 76-year-old Terry Sanderson, claim that the other caused the crash. Mr Sanderson claims he suffered a lasting brain injury and four fractured ribs due to the crash and is suing Ms Paltrow for $300,000.



