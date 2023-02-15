Actor Jeremy Renner Gives Update On Recovery: 'In The Shop Now'

Jeremy Renner's four-part series 'Rennervations' is expected to debut early this year. (File Photo)

Actor Jeremy Renner, recovering after a snowplow accident, shared another update with his fans by posting a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram of his upcoming series 'Rennervations', which will stream on Disney+. The 52-year-old had announced in December last year that the four-part series would debut early this year. The actor also shared an Instagram Story on Valentine's Day. "Love is healing," he wrote over a picture of him with his dog cuddled up beside him. The accident on New Year's Day had left Mr Renner with over 30 broken bones and several days in the ICU.

His post from the sets of 'Rennervations' had the caption, "Thank you for your patience... while I am in the shop now, working on me." He also promised the series is still in the works with "more info to come".

According to the show's official press release, the viewers will get a glimpse at the actor "reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs".

The 'Hawkeye' actor was seriously injured on January 1 when he was run over by his own snowplow at his Nevada home while helping a relative whose vehicle became stuck in the snow.

The actor spent more than two weeks in the hospital after the giant 14,000-lb (six-ton) vehicle rolled onto him as he was clearing a driveway.

He was evacuated by helicopter and later posted a selfie from his hospital bed, showing heavy bruising on his face.

Officials said shortly after the accident there was no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved.

The PistenBully, or snowcat, operated by Renner is a large specialized snow plowing vehicle with giant, raised caterpillar tracks on each side of an enclosed cab.

Renner has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." He also stars in the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown.