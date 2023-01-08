Actor Dave Bautista Says 'There's Relief' As His Drax Role In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Ends

Mr Bautista was last seen in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'.

Dave Bautista, the professional wrestler turned actor, recently said that he feels "relief" that his role as Drax in Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' is coming to an end. In the movie, Mr Bautista stars as the dopey, often socially unaware character alongside Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. In an interview with GQ Magazine, the actor stated that he is "grateful" to have played the character in the Marvel films, but he also added that he doesn't want it to be his "legacy ".

"I am grateful for Drax. I love him. But there's a relief (that it's over). It wasn't all pleasant. It was hard playing that role," Mr Bautista told the outlet, adding, "The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don't know if I want Drax to be my legacy - it's a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

As per CNN, the actor also stated that if he has his way, he would include working more with Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who helmed 'Blade Runner 2049' and both of the 'Dune' films in which Mr Bautista co-starred. "I think that's how I could find out how good I could be. He brings out the best in me. He sees me in a different light, sees the performer that I want to be. That might be how I solve the puzzle," he told the magazine.

Further, the professional wrestler-turned-actor also spoke about comparisons with Dwayne Johnson, who is one of the most successful wrestler turned actor. Mr Bautista said it was never his intention to imitate Mr Johnson, but added that he "just want to be...a respected actor".

"I'm nervous about things. But I can force myself to do things that make me uncomfortable, because I know I'm not going to get anywhere if I don't. I may cringe after the fact, but I'm not going to let that fear hold me back," he told the US magazine, as per the BBC.

Notably, Mr Bautista, who enjoyed a successful career with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and gained fame under his ring name 'Batista', most recently starred as Duke Cody in the film 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. His will be next seen in Volume 3 of 'Guardians of the Galaxy', which will hit cinemas in May.