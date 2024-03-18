Actor Arundhathi Nair On Ventilator Support After Major Bike Accident

Ms Nair made her acting debut in 2014 with the film Ponge Ezhu Manohara

Actor Arundhathi Nair, who shot to fame with the film Saithan, met with a major bike accident on March 14 while she was travelling from Chennai Kovalam bypass road on a bike with her brother. Her sister Arathy Nair confirmed the news of the actor's accident on Instagram and wrote that Ms Nair is on ventilator support and in critical condition.

"We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu's newspapers and television channels. My sister Arundhathi Nair indeed had an accident three days ago. She is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum," the post read.

Gopika Anil, actor and friend of Arundhathi, sought financial help from followers and fans as they were unable to meet the medical expenses. "My friend @arundhathi.nair_ met with an accident the previous day and is in very critical condition. As she fights for her life on a ventilator, the daily hospital expenses are becoming too huge to afford. We are doing our part but that seems insufficient to meet the current hospital requirements. I request you all to kindly contribute the way you can so that it would be very helpful for her family. Thank you so much," she wrote.



Ms Nair made her acting debut in 2014 with the film Ponge Ezhu Manohara. Later, with Saithan, she became a popular face in Tamil. She also acted alongside Shine Tom Chacko in Ottakoru Kamukan (2018). She was last seen in Aayiram Porkaasukal (2023).