Actor Amy Jackson Gets Engaged To 'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick. See Pics

'Ekk Deewana Tha' actor Amy Jackson got engaged to her boyfriend, 'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the couple shared a joint post. "Hell YES," Jackson, 31, captioned her post, while Westwick, 36, wrote on his Instagram Story, "I hit the jackpot xxx". The 'Gossip Girl' alum proposed to Jackson during a ski trip in Switzerland. He popped the question on the Peak Walk by Tissot, Switzerland's scenic hanging mountain bridge.

In their post, the couple shared several photos from their big moment. In the pictures, Amy Jackson was seen in a white suit while Westwick wore a grey jacket, olive green pants and shoes. The 36-year-old got down on one knee on the walkway and his proposal appeared to come as a surprise to Jackson, who held her hand over her mouth in shock.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Kiara Advani, Lisa Haydon, Orry, Athiya Shetty, Shruti Haasan, Sophie Choudry, and others congratulated the couple.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick confirmed their relationship through an Instagram post made by the former in June 2022.

For the unversed, Amy Jackson made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam. Her first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. She was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. The model-turned-actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects too. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.

On the personal front, Jackson was previously engaged to hotelier George Panayatiou. Together, they have a son, Andreas.

Ed Westwick, on the other hand, is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on the iconic TV show Gossip Girl. He has also starred in the sitcom 'White Gold'. He began his acting career with his film debut in Children of Men in 2006.

On the work front, Ed Westwick was last seen in the 2021 film Me You Madness. Amy Jackson, meanwhile, will be seen next in Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae.