A British City Spent Rs 80 Crore On Electric Vehicles That Can't Be Charged

A councillor has accused York City Council of "hiding" unused electric vehicles.

Governments around the world are starting to encourage electric vehicles as a replacement for diesel and petroleum automobiles. The number of electric vehicle sales worldwide has increased, with emerging brand names like Tesla, Rivian, Nio, and XPeng. The market in India is dominated by electric two-wheel vehicles such as scooters, mopeds, and motorcycles.

These EVs' success is founded on the fact that they are less expensive and more environmentally friendly than conventional automobiles.

Working along the same lines, the York City Council in Britain spent Rs 80 crore on 25 electric vehicles to replace diesel trucks. But unfortunately, they are sitting idle because they can't be powered up, according to Metro News.

The news outlet further reported that the fleet of eco-friendly, electric bin waggons has been "hidden" by civic chiefs because there aren't enough power points to charge them, a councillor claims.

An independent councillor, Mark Warters, called it the "wastage of taxpayers' money due to mismanagement."

"The situation was farcical and an embarrassment," he said.

"The vehicles haven't been used yet. The council is behind with installing a charging infrastructure, but because they'd already procured the vehicles, they've had to accept them," he said.

According to The Metro News, the council acknowledged that the building of the charging stations was running behind schedule but argued that it would have been wiser to purchase the vehicles sooner owing to rising inflation expenses.