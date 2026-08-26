7 Habits That Often Leave People Lonely, According To Psychology

Being alone is not always a bad thing. Some people enjoy solitude and feel happy with a small social circle. But psychological research suggests that certain habits can make meaningful relationships harder to build and maintain.

1. They expect rejection

People who constantly expect others to reject them may avoid social situations or become guarded. A meta-analysis of 75 studies titled, "Associations between rejection sensitivity and mental health outcomes", found a moderate link between rejection sensitivity and loneliness.

2. They avoid emotional closeness

Some people prefer to rely only on themselves and feel uncomfortable depending on others. A 2022 Research named, "Buffering and spillover of adult attachment insecurity in couple and family relationships", on adult attachment shows that avoidant attachment can affect relationship functioning and wellbeing.

3. They withdraw when relationships become difficult

Walking away can feel easier than having an uncomfortable conversation. However, repeated withdrawal can reduce opportunities to repair relationships and build trust. Recent research found links between perceived rejection, withdrawal and loneliness.

4. They rarely open up

Keeping every conversation superficial can make it difficult to develop genuine closeness. Healthy relationships usually require some level of trust, emotional openness and self-disclosure.

5. They assume the worst

A late reply or cancelled plan does not necessarily mean someone has lost interest. But people who are highly sensitive to rejection may interpret ambiguous social situations more negatively. This can encourage further withdrawal.

6. They want connection but fear intimacy

This can create a difficult cycle. A person may strongly want companionship while also fearing rejection or closeness. A 2026 meta-analysis of 76 studies involving more than 40,000 participants, titled The Different Associations of Adult Attachment Anxiety and Adult Attachment Avoidance on Loneliness, found that both attachment anxiety and attachment avoidance were significantly associated with loneliness.

7. They stop trying after being hurt

After repeated disappointment, some people stop making the first move. They decline invitations, stop messaging and assume new relationships will end badly. Over time, fewer attempts mean fewer chances to form meaningful connections.

These habits do not mean someone is destined to be alone. They are patterns associated with loneliness, not predictions about a person's future. Recognising them can be the first step towards changing them.